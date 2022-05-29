iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

IMBI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.84. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

