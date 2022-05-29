Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 555,983 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Trimble makes up 2.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.39% of Trimble worth $741,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trimble by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,544,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,035,000 after acquiring an additional 287,717 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $24,330,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

