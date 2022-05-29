Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 6,356,844 Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,389,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 5.24% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

ZWS opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

