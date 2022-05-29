Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $167,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 852,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,831,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.