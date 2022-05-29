Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $243.02 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.60% of Rockwell Automation worth $243,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.07 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

