Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $86.94 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.20% of Donaldson worth $86,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

