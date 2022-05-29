Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 91,440 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $353,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $446,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $357.78 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.