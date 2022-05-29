Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 3.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.58% of Linde worth $1,033,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,669,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Linde stock opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.