Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.20% of Essential Utilities worth $298,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

