Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 69,453 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,453 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 6.01% of Itron worth $186,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $215,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $52.68 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561 shares of company stock valued at $126,160 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

