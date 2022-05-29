Indexed Finance Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $428,716.61 and $641.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

