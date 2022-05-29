Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of INVVY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.11. Indivior has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

