Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) to post $520,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $680,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

