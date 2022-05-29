Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Infosys has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Infosys to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.00 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Infosys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,035,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after buying an additional 300,056 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

