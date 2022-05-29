Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases 26,666 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Helen Margaret Page purchased 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.50 ($25,166.10).

On Friday, April 1st, Helen Margaret Page purchased 27,027 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,166.70).

Artisanal Spirits stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £52.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 126 ($1.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.78.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members worldwide. The company also sells various other premium single cask spirits that include single cask bourbon, Indian whisky, Japanese whisky, single cask Armagnac, cognac, gin, and rum.

