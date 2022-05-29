Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $98,310.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EW stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.