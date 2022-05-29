Insider Selling: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Sells $11,610.72 in Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $11,610.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Steven Sherman sold 6,862 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $16,537.42.

On Thursday, March 24th, Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $18,783.66.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $15,509.00.

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

