Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $40,523.76 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $40,523.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $44,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $167.29 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.66 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average of $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in F5 by 10.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

