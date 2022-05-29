Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $321,319.72 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

