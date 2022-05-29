Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$61,908.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,018.86.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$422.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

