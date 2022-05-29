Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Insulet worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

Insulet stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.36 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

