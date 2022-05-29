Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

IBKR opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,328,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after buying an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

