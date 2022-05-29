Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 28,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

