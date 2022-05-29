Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,452. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,638 shares of company stock worth $28,718,951 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.