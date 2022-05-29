Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.13. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.