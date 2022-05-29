Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.97

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.97 and traded as low as $99.07. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $99.46, with a volume of 75,234 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,397,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

