Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.97

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.97 and traded as low as $99.07. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $99.46, with a volume of 75,234 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,397,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

