Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

NYSE VMO opened at $10.76 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.