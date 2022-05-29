Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth $3,727,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 226,227 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $2,313,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

