Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,764. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 19,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

