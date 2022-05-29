IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 69,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

