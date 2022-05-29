IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

KBA opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

