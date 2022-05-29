IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.