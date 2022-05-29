IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,751 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,751 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

