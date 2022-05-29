IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $86.24 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

