IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 96,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $5.65 on Friday. VanEck Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

