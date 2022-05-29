IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after purchasing an additional 911,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $300.83 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $312.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.39.

