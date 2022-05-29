Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 9th

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2269 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Get Ipsen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €87.00 ($92.55) to €105.00 ($111.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($93.62) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($119.15) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.