ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $11.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.02.

IS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IS stock remained flat at $$2.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,989,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

