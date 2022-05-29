iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,728,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

SHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $83.48. 6,058,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,298. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

