iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $839,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

