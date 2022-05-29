iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $82,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

