iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.20. 1,788,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

