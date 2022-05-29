iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Raised by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,317 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79.

