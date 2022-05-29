iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

