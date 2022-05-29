iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 1,969,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

