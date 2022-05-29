iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

