iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lifted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.