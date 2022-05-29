iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,764. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.66.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
