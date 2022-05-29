iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,764. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

