Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:JCIC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

